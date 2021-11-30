Naniwa Danshi’s ‘UBU-LOVE’ Holds at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 as NEWS Debut at No. 2

Naniwa Danshi’s debut single “UBU-LOVE” logs a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Nov. 15 to 21, preventing the latest single by another Johnny’s group, NEWS, from launching at the top spot this week.

Naniwa Danshi’s “UBU-LOVE” continues to maintain momentum after bowing at No. 1 on last week’s tally, ruling video views and look-ups this week and also coming in at No. 2 for physical sales, No. 19 for radio airplay, No. 40 for Twitter mentions, and No. 72 for karaoke.

NEWS’ new single, “Mirai-e” (“To the future”), debuts at No. 2 after selling 133,575 copies in its first week to rule physical sales. The track also came in at No. 2 for look-ups, No. 10 for Twitter, and No. 60 for radio, but the total wasn’t enough to topple the brand-new seven-member boy band from the peak position.

Figure-wise, “UBU-LOVE” has been steadily increasing video views, going from 1,309,043 views two weeks ago to 2,547,952 views last week and racking up 3,574,948 views this week, overtaking NiziU’s “Chopstick,” which was the No. 1 song for the metric last week. Johnny’s groups tend to accumulate most of their points in the physical metrics (sales and look-ups), and not so much in video, but Naniwa Danshi is different in that they show strength in the digital metrics as well.

Veteran anime singer LiSA follows the two Johnny’s groups with her former No. 1 single “Akeboshi” and new track “Shirogane,” coming in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. The former was boosted 11-3 after the CD went on sale during the chart week, coming in at No. 4 for sales and No. 3 for look-ups. The latter debuts at No. 4 after ruling downloads. “Akeboshi” is the opener and “Shirogane” the closer for the Mugen Train story arc of the anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and the synergy between LiSA and this ubiquitous anime continues to be significant.





Yuuri’s “Betelgeuse” slips 4-5 on the Japan Hot 100, but holds at No. 1 for streaming with 8,816,023 weekly streams. His long-running hit “Dryflower” has also been pushed back 5-8 but is still going strong in streaming with 6,654,361 streams. “Betelgeuse” also charted at No. 64 for karaoke this week from outside the top 100, and it’ll be interesting to see how this track fares in comparison to the current and longtime No. 1 song for the metric — “Dryflower.”

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated Nov. 15 to 21, here.