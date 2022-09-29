×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

These Are The Top Tracks From Mysteryland 2022

The Dutch festival went down Aug. 26-28 with a lineup featuring Carl Cox, Paul Kalkbrenner, Acraze and many more.

By 
Katie Bain, Gordon Murray
Festival goers gather during the Mysteryland
Festival goers gather during the Mysteryland dance festival at the Floriadeterrein in Haarlemmermeer on August 27, 2022. JEROEN JUMELET/GI

The first post-pandemic edition of Dutch dance fest Mysteryland thumped to life Aug. 26-28 in a location outside Amsterdam. The lineup included a mix of stars and rising artists, including Carl Cox, Paul Kalkbrenner, Acraze, Oliver Heldens, DJ Koze, DJ Snake, Dom Dolla and many others.

Explore

Explore

Eurythmics

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

But while thousands of tracks were played over the weekend, a slim collection of 20 got rinsed more heavily than all the others. The list of the top 20 tracks from Mysteryland 2022 includes a mix between the old and new, with Kevin Lyttle and Spragga Benz’s 2003 classic “Turn Me On” showing up on the list and Mau P’s current smash “Drugs From Amsterdam” occupying the top slot.

Related

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah'

Betwixt the two tracks are 2022 dance festival season mainstays “In Da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex, Farruko’s “Pepas” and Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This),” the 1983 classic that’s become a major festival smash this year. See the complete list of tracks from Mysteryland 2022 below.

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users, and technology companies worldwide. Lists were compiled based on plays and performances across Mysteryland’s, 22 stages, which hosted more than 350 artists and a huge variety of electronic music genres.

1. Mau P “Drugs From Amsterdam”

2. Masters At Work Featuring Puppah Nas-T & Denise “Work”

3. Farruko “Pepas”

4. Rema “Soundgasm”

5. J Balvin & Skrillex “In Da Getto”

6. Fred again.. & Swedish House Mafia Featuring Future “Turn On The Lights Again..”

7. Eurythmics “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)”

8. James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa “Ferrari”

9. J Capri & Charly Black “Wine & Kotch”

10. Sheck Wes “Mo Bamba”

11. MC Fioti, Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don & Juan Magan “Bum Bum Tam Tam”

12. La Fuente “I Want You”

13. Dom Dolla & Clementine Douglas “Miracle Maker”

14. Serrani “No Games”

15. Def Rhymz “Schudden”

16. DJ Spinall & Fireboy DML “Sere”

17. HUGEL, Lorna & Jenn Morel “Tamo Loco”

18. Don Omar & Lucenzo “Danza Kuduro”

19. Riton X Nightcrawlers Featuring Mufasa & Hypeman “Friday”

20. Kevin Lyttle Featuring Spragga Benz “Turn Me On”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad