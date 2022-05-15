Fans Choose My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

My Chemical Romance‘s new song “The Foundations of Decay” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (May 13) on Billboard, choosing the rock group’s dizzying six-minute track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“The Foundations of Decay,” MCR’s first release as a band since 2014, brought in 40% of the vote, beating out new music by Post Malone featuring Roddy Ricch (“Cooped Up”), Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers), Florence + The Machine (Dance Fever), The Chainsmokers (So Far So Good), and others.

“The Foundations of Decay” showcases MCR’s penchant for epic storytelling while highlighting frontman Gerard Way’s impeccable vocal range. The act broke up in 2013, but dropped a single titled “Fake Your Death” the following year as part of a greatest hits compilation.

In August, My Chemical Romance will launch their long-awaited reunion tour, which was pushed back from its planned 2020 start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with nearly 28% of the vote was Post Malone’s new single “Cooped Up,” which reunites the superstar with his “Wow.” remix partner Roddy Ricch. The collab also helps set the stage for Posty’s long-awaited new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which arrives on June 3.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.