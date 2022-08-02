×
Whose Recent Hair Change Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Let us know whose new hairdo you love the most by voting in our poll.

Karol G
Karol G Pablo Escudero*

Karol G revealed on Monday (Aug. 1) that she swapped out her siren-blue locks for a cherry red color, changing her Instagram avatar to one of Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and tweeting out, “I finally look a bit more like The Little Mermaid.”

The “Provenza” singer isn’t the only artist playing with their hair looks this year. Both Zayn and Nicki Minaj recently opted for pink ‘dos, while Billie Eilish said goodbye to her Happier Than Ever blonde and welcomed her new, dark-haired era. Halsey and JoJo Siwa tried out new hair cuts and Lorde showed off her blonde locks during Glastonbury.

With all the new hairstyles circulating in the music world, we want to know whose style is your top look. Let us know by voting below.

