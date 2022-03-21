Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell & More to Participate in ‘MusiCares: Music on a Mission’ Virtual Event

Fans will be able to view previously recorded performance clips by Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, k.d. lang, Shawn Colvin, Jesse & Joy, Fantastic Negrito, Gian Marco, Dante Spinetta, Amythyst Kiah, morgxn, Zach Person, Emily Wolfe and Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums at “MusiCares: Music on a Mission” on Wednesday, March 30.

The virtual event will also feature a performance clip by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, taken from the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Feb. 10, 2017, where Petty was the honoree. Petty died less than eight months later, one week after the end of the band’s 40th anniversary tour.

According to a statement, the event will celebrate the power of music and also Joni Mitchell as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honoree. Every dollar from ticket purchases will be distributed to those in need in the music community.

The event will include testimonials from members of the music community who have been helped by MusiCares. MusiCares’ partner in the event is Gibson, the Nashville-based instrument brand.

Music on a Mission will air on Mandolin, the concert livestream platform, on March 30 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Carlile is also performing at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on April 1. In addition, she and Jon Batiste will serve as artistic directors, a first for the Person of the Year concert.

Carlile is a major Mitchell fan. She performed at “Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration,” which was held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles in November 2018. She also performed when Mitchell received the Kennedy Center Honors in December. And she played a solo concert at Carnegie Hall where she sang Mitchell’s 1971 masterwork Blue in its entirety.

Music on a Mission was first held in March 2021 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 17,000 people bought tickets. The event raised more than $2 million.

“We were blown away by the support from the music community, industry professionals and of course music fans,” Laura Segura, executive director of MusiCares, said in a statement. “We’re so thankful that Gibson recognizes the importance of this event to both fans and professional musicians and that they’ve signed on to help us make Music on a Mission a reality again this year.”

Tickets are on sale now for $25 at https://bit.ly/MusiconaMission.