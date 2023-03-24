×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

MUNA’s ‘Heart Will Go On’ in Haunting Celine Dion Cover: Watch

The signature track is one of Dion's many No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

MUNA is one of the latest musicians to give a Celine Dion cover a try, opting for the ballad vocalist’s signature track, “My Heart Will Go On,” for triple j’s Like a Version cover series on Friday (March 24).

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Celine Dion

Muna

See latest videos, charts and news

Members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson turned the iconic into their own, taking up their respective positions at the acoustic guitar and piano to provide the song with an intimate and unique touch.

Related

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez Might Be Dating Zayn Malik & the Internet Is Torn: See Fan Reactions

“Every night in my dreams/ I see you, I feel you/ That is how I know you go on/ Far across the distance/ And spaces between us/ You have come to show you go on,” Gavin delicately sings before launching into the track’s signature chorus. “Near, far, wherever you are/ I believe that the heart does go on/ Once more, you open the door/ And you’re here in my heart/ And my heart will go on and on.”

“My Heart Will Go On” was released as the lead single from the Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture soundtrack in 1997. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart, and is lauded as one of Dion’s greatest career hits.

“My Heart Will Go On” hit its 25 year milestone last year, while March 23, specifically, marked the 25th anniversary of Dion performing the track at the Oscars. To celebrate, she released a remastered 4K of the song’s respective music video. “To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s biggest hit of all time, this performance focused music video has been reimagined, featuring remastered footage in stunning clarity,” the video’s caption on YouTube reads.

Watch Muna’s cover of “My Heart Will Go On” in the video above.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad