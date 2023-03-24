MUNA’s ‘Heart Will Go On’ in Haunting Celine Dion Cover: Watch

MUNA is one of the latest musicians to give a Celine Dion cover a try, opting for the ballad vocalist’s signature track, “My Heart Will Go On,” for triple j’s Like a Version cover series on Friday (March 24).

Members Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson turned the iconic into their own, taking up their respective positions at the acoustic guitar and piano to provide the song with an intimate and unique touch.

“Every night in my dreams/ I see you, I feel you/ That is how I know you go on/ Far across the distance/ And spaces between us/ You have come to show you go on,” Gavin delicately sings before launching into the track’s signature chorus. “Near, far, wherever you are/ I believe that the heart does go on/ Once more, you open the door/ And you’re here in my heart/ And my heart will go on and on.”

“My Heart Will Go On” was released as the lead single from the Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture soundtrack in 1997. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a total of 20 weeks on the chart, and is lauded as one of Dion’s greatest career hits.

“My Heart Will Go On” hit its 25 year milestone last year, while March 23, specifically, marked the 25th anniversary of Dion performing the track at the Oscars. To celebrate, she released a remastered 4K of the song’s respective music video. “To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion’s biggest hit of all time, this performance focused music video has been reimagined, featuring remastered footage in stunning clarity,” the video’s caption on YouTube reads.

Watch Muna’s cover of “My Heart Will Go On” in the video above.