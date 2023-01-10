‘Life’s So Fun’: Muna Announces Dates for Spring North American Tour

Life’s so fun, life’s so fun … because Muna is hitting the road! The indie pop trio backed by Phoebe Bridgers has announced plans to tour North America this spring, sharing a list of 15 concert dates Tuesday (Jan. 10) on social media.

Titled after the catchiest line of Muna’s breakthrough single “Silk Chiffon,” the Life’s So Fun Tour kicks off midway through April at Seattle’s Showbox Sodo, and will see bandmates Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin and Naomi McPherson making stops in San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, New York City and more through May. On the 14th of that month, they’ll play one show in Toronto, Canada, before making their way through Chicago, Denver and St. Paul, Minn.

As it stands, the tour will conclude June 16 when Muna performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn. The group’s appearance was announced along with the rest of the festival’s lineup on Tuesday as well, with Muna slated to play on the same day as Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Rina Sawayama and more.

The Nova Twins will open for Muna on all of the non-festival tour dates. Presale begins at 10 a.m. local time Wednesday (Jan. 11), and the general on-sale begins at the same time on Friday (Jan. 13).

“Back at it again except this time, two of us are 30,” joked the band in an Instagram announcement for the tour. “The implications of this cannot be understated. support from the great @novatwinsmusic.”

The tour news comes after a run of sold-out shows Muna performed in the U.K. In addition to the Life’s So Fun Tour, the group also has plans to open for a few shows in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this year — as does Bridgers, who founded the label Muna is signed to, Saddest Factory Records.

See the full list of dates for Muna’s Life’s So Fun Tour below: