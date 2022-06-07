Makeup Artist Tells Kelly Clarkson That Katy Perry’s ‘Left Shark’ Inspired Her Viral ‘Lip Art’

There’s traditional canvas art, mural art and, of course, body art — but makeup artist Ryan Kelly is going viral for painting art on her lips.

The artist joined The Kelly Clarkson Show virtually on Tuesday (June 7), where she revealed that another viral moment was what inspired her entire “lip art” journey. “The lip art thing, total accident,” she told Clarkson. “I was watching the Super Bowl show, where Katy Perry was performing a few years ago. She had these backup dancers, I don’t know if you guys remember ‘Left Shark.’ He’s sort of famous, he botched the moves and became a viral sensation. So my husband, as a joke, suggested that I paint Left Shark on my lips. He was like, ‘You can do your fingers like the fins and do a little dance.’ I was like, ‘Alright, man, it’s the Internet. Whatever!’ So I did, and people were really into it and they commented, like, ‘More lip art! We love the lip art!'”

As for what inspires her to create renditions of Lizzo, Britney Spears, the cast of Friends, Hedwig from Harry Potter, Yoda from Star Wars and many, many more as lip art, Kelly shared that “anything that the collective is experiencing can be a lip art.”

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When Clarkson asked how long her art takes, Kelly replied,”It’s always different, but I would say on average between three and five hours.”

Watch the full interview below, and check out Ryan Kelly’s Instagram page here.