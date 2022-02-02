Movement Festival Drops Phase One Lineup Stacked With House & Techno Royalty

Detroit’s legendary Movement festival is coming back in a big way. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the event announced a massive phase one lineup stacked with techno and house royalty including Jeff Mills, Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, The Blessed Madonna, James Murphy, Goldie b2b LTJ Bukem, Nina Kraviz, Claude VonStroke and more.

Mills’ performance will be a special Movement milestone, with the Detroit native’s set celebrating 30 years of his label, Axis Records.

“Of all the places I’ve traveled to and audiences I’ve played music for, Detroit is still the city that remains the barometer of advanced creative knowledge and technique,” Mills says. “It’s special because of what the long list of native Detroit musicians that have contributed to the world of music. It’s a place that is infamous for proposing new ways and ideas as well as a unique and common viewpoint on the future of music. The city taught me to never fear what lies beyond, but embrace it as a means to advance the music art form.”

Movement 2022 happens May 28-30, Memorial Day weekend, in its longstanding home of Detroit’s Hart Plaza. This will be the first time Movement has happened since 2019, with 2020 and 2021 cancelled due to the pandemic. Tickets are currently on sale.

With two decades of history, Movement is famous for featuring both major and emerging stars of house and techno music, the latter of which genre was created in Detroit in the early ’80s. (House music, of course, was forged during this same era just a few hundreds miles away in Chicago.)

The festival is produced by the Detroit-based promoter and producer Paxahau. Like many other electronic artists and brands, Paxahau pivoted to the digital space during the pandemic through a partnership with Twitch that launched in September of 2020 and features livestreams and virtual festivals.

See the phase one lineup below: