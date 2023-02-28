Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Kaskade & Three 6 Mafia Lead Complete Movement Festival 2023 Lineup

Movement has revealed the complete lineup for its 2023 fest.

Basement Jaxx has been added as the three-day events third headliner, joining Charlotte de Witte and Underworld. Also joining the lineup is Skrillex, Bonobo (who’ll play a DJ set rather than a live show), Zeds Dead playing as their new Altered States project, Adam Port of Keinemusik, a reunion set from Detroit legend Cybotron, Kaskade doing one of his underground Redux sets, hip-hop stars Three 6 Mafia, techno queen Ida Engberg, Jersey Club star Uniiqu3, and techno pioneer Ricardo Villalobos.

Altogether nearly 150 artists will play across the event.

With Detroit of course the hometown of techno itself, Movement 2023 will return to its longstanding base in the city’s Hart Plaza from May 27-29. Tickets are currently on sale.

Movement is produced by Detroit-based Paxahau, which launched in 1998 as an underground party promoter. The dance-focused company has produced Movement for the past 17 years, helping it gain global renown as one of the world’s premiere techno festivals.

“It was truly joyful to be back in the city for the many of us who fell in love with Detroit through Movement and its music,” Billboard contributor Ana Monroy Yglesias said of the festival last year. “The event also marked a triumphant family reunion for the techno all-stars and superfans who call Detroit home. Altogether, it was a stellar three days of techno, house, hip-hop, love, connection, positive vibes and dancing, and a much-needed respite from the pain of current events.”

See the complete 2023 Movement lineup below.