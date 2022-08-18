Watch J-Pop Singer/Songwriter Motohiro Hata’s English-Language ‘Trick Me’ Lyric Video

J-pop singer-songwriter Motohiro Hata digitally released the English-language version of his song “Trick Me,” along with the accompanying lyric video.

The track, originally released in April, was featured in a collaborative campaign for the Japanese fashion company United Arrows’ “green label relaxing” brand. The English version could only be heard in stores around the country and was only included in the fan club-exclusive CDs until now.

The lyric video was helmed by up-and-coming Japanese visual artist Aonisai Takada, and the striking, stylish visuals express the lyrics as vividly flashing neon lights.