Fans Choose MONSTA X’s ‘The Dreaming’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

MONSTA X‘s new album has topped this week’s fan-voted new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll that was published Friday (Dec. 10) on Billboard, choosing The Dreaming as their favorite new music release of the past week.

MONSTA X’s The Dreaming, the K-pop group’s second English-language album, brought in an overwhelming majority of the vote, at 86.72%. The K-pop group’s new record was released the same week as their feature film Monsta X: The Dreaming, an inside look at the six-piece’s journey over the past six years.

In second place on the poll results was Fighting Demons, Juice WRLD‘s second posthumous release, which had 11.53% of the vote. Suga from BTS guests on the track “Girl of Your Dreams,” and Polo G, Trippie Redd and Justin Bieber also make appearances on the late rapper’s album.

“He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come,” Juice WRLD’s mother wrote in a statement surrounding the album’s release, nothing that her son “was always searingly honest about his struggles, and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art.”

Check out the final results of this week’s favorite new music release poll below.