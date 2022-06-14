What Are the Most Rewatchable Moments From the Top Music Videos on YouTube? Now We Know

YouTube recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to see which parts of a video are the most replayed, and after hours of scrubbing, Billboard has zeroed in on which bits you love from the most popular music videos of all time on the service.

The “most replayed” function — which appears as a graph that pinpoints the spots viewers keep coming back to — was initially available in beta for YouTube Premium subscribers, according to Business Today, before rolling out to all YouTube users for free in late May.

Billboard screened the 10 most-viewed music videos on YT and pinpointed the spots that users are most interested in, excluding a number of clips on the service’s top 20 all-time list that were tied to animated children’s programs (or novelty songs) or were not by charting music acts.

Check out the results below.

Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee, “Despacito”

Key moment (1:24) — A male dancer thrusts his hips into his female companion while Fonsi and Yankee sing in the middle of a street scene.

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Key moment (0:18) — When love interest/boxer Peggie Pegouskie rips off some ab-tastic inverted situps with her legs wrapped around a heavy bag and then does some light tricep stretching.

Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth, “See You Again”

Key moment (0:09) — Wiz walking morosely down a highway at sunset and Puth playing piano near a killer ride with the Los Angeles skyline in the background.

Mark Ronson, “Uptown Funk”

Key moment (0:02) — Superfans who’ve watched this clip nearly 4.6 million times can’t get enough of the very first shot in the video, in which the camera zeroes in on a woman in red heels as she struts down the street.

Psy, “Gangnam Style”

Key moment (1:58) — There are so many bananas moments in the K-pop superstar’s breakthrough video, but the one that everyone seems to enjoy the most finds Psy laying on his belly inside an elevator as a goofball dancer in gladiator sandals, paint-spattered shorts, a lime green shirt and baseball hat gyrates over his head.

Maroon 5, “Sugar”

Key moment (1:15) — The sweet Wedding Crashers-inspired clip peaks at the bit where a happy couple lose their minds when a white sheet is ripped down and Adam Levine and the guys are revealed to be the surprise wedding reception entertainment.

Katy Perry, “Roar”

Key moment (3:11) — In a video that has a half a dozen freeze-frame-worthy moments of soaring tropical jungle empowerment, the pivotal click to pick comes when Katy encounters a ferocious tiger and unleashes a rebel yell in the apex predator’s face.

OneRepublic, “Counting Stars”

Key moment (0:02) — To be fair, not a lot happens in this video, but for some reason the very first shot of the back of singer Ryan Tedder’s head is what caught most viewers’ attention.

Justin Bieber, “Sorry”

Key moment (0:14) – Director Parris Goebel packed this 2015 video with killer, colorful choreography from a group of shades-wearing dancers, and Beliebers clearly were onboard, as their most-scrutinized moment is a bit early on where we meet the crew in a slow pan right.

Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

Key moment (0:44) — Singer, songwriter, dancer. We learned Ed was a true triple-threat in this 2014 clip. The moment when he pulls his So You Think You Can Dance partner Brittany Cherry close and stares into her eyes as the camera pans out for a wide shot of their moves? You loved it, you really loved it.