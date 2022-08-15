These Were the 20 Most Played Artists at Parookaville 2022

The mainstage lineup at Parookaville 2022 featured some of the biggest names in the global dance scene, including Afrojack, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, NERVO, Armin van Buuren, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, KSHMR and more.

These mainstage artists drew some of the biggest crowds of the festival — which hosted roughly 225,000 fans on its site in Weeze, Germany, from July 22-24 — with the oversize event’s 11 other stages hosting more than 200 other artists and tens of thousands of fans.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dimitri Vegas Like Mike See latest videos, charts and news

But just 20 acts have the distinction of being the most played during the fest. This group includes some of the same artists who graced the Parookaville 2022 lineup, including van Buuren, Tiësto, Yellow Claw, KSHMR and many who were not present at Parookaville but whose music was heavily rinsed nonetheless.

This list, made up entirely of male acts, leans heavily into EDM and trance artists and also features Latin acts like Farruko — whose 2021 hit “Pepas” dominated the dance charts and beyond — and J Balvin, who scored in the dance world with his 2021 Skrillex collab “In Da Getto.”

Data was collected by DJ Monitor, a global leader in electronic music monitoring with exclusive access to performance data from festivals, clubs, venues and online streams. DJ Monitor identifies music for Collective Management Organizations, rights users and technology companies worldwide.

There were the 20 most played artists of Parookaville 2022:

1. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

2. David Guetta

3. Armin van Buuren

4. Tiësto

5. Ownboss & SEVEK

6. Major Lazer

7. Farruko

8. Tujamo

9. Yellow Claw

10. KSHMR

11. Hardwell

12. J Balvin

13. FISHER

14. W&W

15. Mike Williams

16. DJ Robin & Schurze

17. Martin Garrix

18. Da Tweekaz

19. D-block & S-te-fan

20. Avicii