Morrissey Says His Upcoming Album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ Will Be Delayed

Morrissey issued a statement on Monday (Nov. 14) informing fans that the release of his upcoming album is being pushed back.

“Bonfire of Teenagers is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site,” the singer shared in a note titled “Bonfire Unlit” on his official website. “Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles.).” Billboard reached out to Capitol for comment.

The long-gestating album is meant to serve as a follow-up to 2020’s I Am Not a Dog on a Chain. It was reportedly completed in mid-2021 and features production by Andrew Watt and musical assists from the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, bassist Flea and former RHCP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Miley Cyrus and Iggy Pop also guest.

Morrissey has already debuted numerous tracks from the yet-to-be-released studio set live at various tour stops this year, including “Rebels Without Applause,” “Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings,” “Kerouac’s Crack,” “I Am Veronica,” “I Live in Oblivion” and “Saint in a Stained Glass Window.”

Speaking of touring, the British alt-rocker’s latest stop at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles ended abruptly when, according to fans on Twitter, he played a few songs before wrapping things up on account of the unseasonably cold weather. (“So, #Morrissey just walked off the stage at @Greek_Theatre after 30 min. Apparently he was too cold. Meanwhile, it’s in the 50s,” one fan tweeted.)

In 2021, Morrissey’s manager took issue with his portrayal on an episode of The Simpsons, which he deemed “harshly hateful.” The animated series, however, doubled down by releasing a parody single titled “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You).”