Which Is Your Favorite Song From Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing At a Time?’ Vote!

With only three months into the new year, Morgan Wallen‘s new album, One Thing At a Time, has outperformed every other album released so far in 2023 — and just three calendar days after its release.

Continuing the format of his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, One Thing At a Time is a triple LP that contains a total of 36 songs from the country singer. The set, released on March 3 via Big Loud and Republic Records, so far has released four singles: “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know,” “Last Night” and the album’s title track, “One Thing At a Time.” Each of them hit the Billboard Hot 100 following the album’s release, with “Last Night” and “You Proof” peaking within the top five (Nos. 3 and 5) while the album’s title track and “Should Know” settling within the top 40 (Nos. 12 and 37, respectively).

On March 3, Spotify revealed that Wallen’s One Thing At a Time earned a total of 52.29 million streams, setting the record for being the streaming service’s most-streamed country album in a single day by a male artist. Wallen has also topped the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 11), becoming the top musical act in the U.S. for a seventh total week. While the data continues to pool for One Thing At a Time, the set is anticipated to perform well on next week’s Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts (dated March 18).

