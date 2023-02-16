Alison Wonderland, Kaskade, John Summit & GRiZ Lead Lineup for Insomniac’s Moonrise 2023 Fest

This summer, the moon will once again rise over Baltimore. Insomniac Events is returning to the city for the eighth annual Moonrise, happening Aug. 12-13 at the Pimlico Race Course, just north of the city.

The lineup features a spectrum spanning collection of electronic artists including Alison Wonderland, a redux set from Kaskade, psychedelic sax hero GRiZ, white hot phenom John Summit, beloved trance trio Above & Beyond, live electronic duo Forester, and loads of bass and dubstep by genre leaders including Zomboy, Big Gigantic, Ray Volpe, Malaa and powerhouse b2bs from Borgore and Whipped Cream, Sullivan King and Wooli, Rusko and Dirty Monkey, Getter and Space Laces.

Moonrise is presented in partnership with Washington, D.C.’s, Club Glow, which Insomniac purchased in 2019. The venue includes D.C.’s legendary 34,000-foot Echostage and the smaller Soundcheck. Club Glow will host a variety of Moonrise pre and after-parties, with lineups for those events forthcoming. Moonrise launched in Baltimore in 2014, taking 2020 and 2021 off during the pandemic. Tickets for Moonrise 2023 are on sale now.

Insomniac Events Founder & CEO Pasquale Rotella was among the honorees of Billboard‘s 2023 Power 100 list, citing a year’s worth of accomplishments that included more than 40 festivals, 200 concerts and 1,500 club nights, which Rotella says drew a total of 7 million fans.

Insomniac Events will also stretch its sea legs this legs this November with the launch of its party cruise EDSea, an offshoot of the company’s flagship festival, EDC Las Vegas. The cruise will host roughly 3,800 guests, with the lineup be to be announced later this year.

See the full Moonrise Festival lineup below: