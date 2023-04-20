K-Pop Girl Group Billlie Cancel & Postpone Activities Following Moon Bin’s Death

Billlie has announced a pause on all their scheduled activities following the death of K-pop star Moon Bin, who was found dead in his Seoul apartment on April 19. The seven-member K-pop girl group includes Moon Sua, the younger sister of Moon Bin. She’s the eldest member of the septet which includes band mates Suhyeon, Tsuki, Haram, Siyoon and Haruna.

An announcement from Billlie’s record label and management agency, Mystic Story, was posted on the group’s official fan cafe. Mystic Story shared the canceling or postponement of all of Billlie’s scheduled activities for the rest of the week, which included rescheduling a fan-singing event to a later date, as well as notice that the group would likely be sharing future announcements pulling out of TV and broadcast appearances. Mystic Story closed the statement by asking fans for their “generous understanding.”

With a five-year gap between Moon Bin and Sua’s K-pop debuts, despite being less than 20 months apart, the Moon siblings became known by K-pop fans and TV viewers.

The two sang and shared the stage (performing a cover of the classic K-pop song, “Candy in My Ears” as the duo called Brother and Sister on the popular music-chart show Music Bank) and made joint TV appearances together (an episode of sibling-focused show DNA Mate had them take part in a “brother and sister bungee jump”).

Moon Sua has expressed her admiration for her brother. During a 2022 appearance on the popular variety show Knowing Bros, the starlet shared that Moon Bin also acted as a mentor in her music career. “Since he’s my senior, he gives me a lot of strict advice about the stage,” Moon Sua shared. “I’m thankful for that.” The Knowing Bros cast of celebrities and comedians praised Moon Bin, calling him “The world’s best man,” “The best shoulders among all idols,” and recalling his physique as he showcased his wrestling skills in a previous episode of Bros.

While ASTRO and Moonbin&Sanha had established themselves in the K-pop industry with chart-topping albums and No. 1 songs, Billlie has just begun rising since entering the scene in 2021, earning the No. 1 spot on the Korean music-chart program The Show just last month with the new single “Eunoia.”

Following reports of Moon Bin’s passing, music label Fantagio confirmed the news with a statement and shared that his family wished for a quiet funeral with other family members, friends and company colleagues.