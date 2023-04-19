K-Pop Star Moon Bin of ASTRO Dead at 25

Moon Bin, a member of boy band ASTRO as well as its splinter duo Moonbin&Sanha, has died his record label and management agency confirmed on Wednesday (April 19). He was 25. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Following local reports that the singer, songwriter, actor and model was found dead in his Seoul apartment by a manager who immediately called police, ASTRO’s agency Fantagio released a statement about his passing and funeral plans. Released in Korean, Fantagio shared that Moon Bin’s bandmates, label mates and company staff are mourning his death.

The company added that Moon’s family wishes for a quiet funeral with family, friends and company colleagues. Moon Bin’s younger sister, Moon Sua, is also in the K-pop industry, and is the eldest member in girl group Billlie.

In December 2022, Moon Bin renewed his contract with Fantagio alongside four other ASTRO members. In January, Moon released Incense, his third EP under the duo group Moonbin&Sanha alongside his ASTRO bandmate Yoon San-ha. Moonbin&Sanha were in the midst of their Diffusion Fan Con Tour that began in Seoul in February, and was set to visit different cities around Asia through May. The duo had also just launched an official fan community page on April 16 on Weverse, the global fandom platform developed by HYBE.

This is a developing story.