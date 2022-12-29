×
Modest Mouse Says Jeremiah Green’s Cancer Treatment Is ‘Making a Positive Difference’

Isaac Brock also asked fans to send "good vibes" to his bandmate.

Modest Mouse is giving fans an update on drummer Jeremiah Green’s ongoing cancer battle.

“Hi. Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp. Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment,” Green’s friend and bandmate Isaac Brock wrote on Instagram Wednesday (Dec. 28). “It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes'( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great. Thank you and love, Isaac Brock.”

The singer’s post, which included a brooding, black and white photo of his bandmate, comes days after Green’s mother initially broke the news of Jeremiah’s cancer on Facebook on Christmas Day. In that post, Carol Namatame also included the detail that her son’s cancer is currently stage 4. Radio host Marco Collins also added in a separate post that despite the severity of the cancer, Green’s prognosis remains “good” and that his oncologist is a major Modest Mouse fan.

Due to his chemotherapy treatments, Green was forced to pull out of Modest Mouse’s recently completed tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West. The band’s most recent studio set, meanwhile, was 2021’s The Golden Casket, which was the last to feature members Jim Fairchild and Lisa Molinaro, and included singles “We Are Between,” “Leave a Light On” and “The Sun Hasn’t Left.”

Read Brock’s post about Green’s cancer treatment below.

