Mod Sun Says Fans ‘Saved My Goddamn Life’ Following Avril Lavigne Split

Mod Sun got vulnerable about his breakup with Avril Lavigne at his Los Angeles tour stop on Sunday night.

“Ya’ll f—ing saved my goddamn life for the last six weeks,” he told his fans from the stage of the Fonda Theater in a video captured by TMZ.

“If any of y’all are going through some sh– right now, whether it be heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help,” the pop-punk rocker continued. “So, thank you for helping me. It’s time for a new chapter.”

Mod Sun and the Love Sux songstress officially called off their engagement back in February after nearly two years together.

Since then, Lavigne has been spotted out and about with Tyga on multiple occasions, and while neither has publicly commented on their relationship, the rapper did seemingly make things Instagram official by posting a photo from their trip to Paris for Paris Fashion Week. For her part, the pop-punk princess left a cryptic comment on the post in the form of three black heart emojis.

Watch Mod Sun thank his fans for their post-breakup support here.