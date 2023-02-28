Mod Sun Addresses Avril Lavigne Split: ‘There’s a Plan for It All’

Mod Sun has addressed his breakup with Avril Lavigne in a Tuesday (Feb. 28) Instagram post.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” the punk-pop rocker wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos posted to his Instagram feed. His caption did not specifically mention Lavigne, but Billboard can confirm it is about their split. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

When reports first started brewing a week ago that Mod and the “Bois Lie” singer had parted ways and called off their engagement, his representative told Billboard, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.” Lavigne’s team did not respond to requests for comment at the time.

Mod Sun is currently at the start of his 2023 God Save the Teen tour, having just played a show at The Depot in Salt Lake City one night before his post. The run of shows across the U.S. and Canada will continue through early April, with openers Stand Atlantic and Tom the Mail Man before he hits the U.K.’s Download Festival and Italy’s SUMMERSADFEST this summer.

Lavigne previously sat down to pen a personal essay for Billboard at the end of 2022 about the resurgence of pop-punk, performing at the inaugural When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas and her role in pioneering the genre. She also closed out the year by unveiling the deluxe edition of her latest album Love Sux featuring bonus tracks like “Pity Party,” “Mercury in Retrograde” and Yungblud collab “I’m a Mess.”