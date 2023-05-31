×
Disney’s ‘Moana’ Live-Action Remake Taps ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail

The news comes on the heels of Auli'i Cravalho explaining she will not be reprising her role as the titular character.

Moana
Moana © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

With The Little Mermaid making a splash in theaters this past weekend, news regarding another Disney film’s live-action remake is making waves. On Wednesday (May 31), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Hamilton and In the Heights director Thomas Kail will helm the upcoming live-action version of Moana.

The film was first announced earlier this spring. Alongside Broadway vet Kail directing, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — who will will reprise his role as Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea — will produce via his company Seven Bucks productions with Dany and Hiram Garcia. Beau Flynn is also producing via Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush, the animated movie’s original screenwriter, wrote the script for the live-action movie alongside Dana Ledoux Miller.

While the titular character has yet to be cast for the film, Auli’i Cravalho — who originally starred as the voice of Moana — revealed that she won’t reprise the role but will instead serve as an executive producer on the project.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” she said on Instagram earlier this month. “In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

She continued, “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength. I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo.”

