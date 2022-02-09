‘Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’ Hits Milestone 1 Billion Views on YouTube

How far will Moana go? If you’re asking in terms of YouTube clicks, then the answer is at least a billion.

The official video for “How Far I’ll Go,” the signature power ballad of Disney’s 2016 film Moana, has earned a spot in YouTube’s coveted Billion Views Club, the video platform announced Feb. 9. And according to a statement from YouTube, an impressive number of people have been watching Au li’i Cravalho’s beloved character embark on her big sea adventure in the past 12 months, with the video averaging more than 350,000 views a day.

With its new milestone, “How Far I’ll Go” now matches the billion views status of fellow Moana track “You’re Welcome,” performed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s cocky but lovable demigod, Maui.

The world has loved the music of Moana since it came out six years ago: “How Far I’ll Go” — which is performed by Alessia Cara — peaked at No. 56, while “You’re Welcome” reached a high of No. 65 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017. The soundtrack — which features music written by Oscar-nominated Encanto composer Lin-Manuel Miranda — made history for weeks spent at No. 1 on Billboard’s soundtracks chart.

Disney is seeing similarly high rates of love for its newest animated project, Encanto, and the songs sung by its cast of magical characters. Also composed by Miranda, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” just topped the Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row, and is currently the music behind a couple of wildly popular TikTok trends. The full soundtrack has sat atop the Billboard 200 for four weeks and counting.

Watch Moana “Go” below: