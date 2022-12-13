Missy Elliott Predicts Lizzo Will Be ‘Deemed Legendary’

Missy Elliott is a big Lizzo fan — so much so, that she wrote about the “About Damn Time” singer for Entertainment Weekly‘s 2022 Entertainers of the Year list, published on Monday (Dec. 12). In it, she praised the pop star and revealed that she believes Lizzo will be “legendary.”

“I still remember the first time I met Lizzo in the studio. Instantly, I knew she was amazing. She walked in, heard the music, and just went right into the booth and started rhyming and singing — she was just wilding,” Elliott started off the essay. “That was so like me when I first got into the music business. I actually told her, ‘You remind me so much of myself.’ I immediately connected with her.”

Throughout the essay, the hip-hop icon — who previously collaborated with Lizzo on ‘Cuz I Love You track “Tempo” — praises the flautist’s talents in dancing, singing and rapping, and had glowing remarks for Special. “I love that whole album. You put it on and you’re going to learn self-love, you’re going to love your friends, and you’re going to feel like a bad b—h,” Missy Elliott wrote. “The whole thing just makes me feel happy. It feels like a little bit of disco, a little bit of Grease, a little bit of hip-hop. Actually, I could see her doing a musical off of [Special].”

The “Work It” rapper additionally remarked on Lizzo’s humble and relatable nature despite selling out arenas, and shared her predictions for the pop star’s future in music. “I believe that Lizzo is classic, and she’s going to be deemed legendary. She’s one of those artists that will always work. She’s going to sell out every single time. Anything that Lizzo wants to do, I believe she’ll be great at doing it,” Elliott concluded.

The love goes both ways. Lizzo shared her admiration for Elliott when she spoke at the icon’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, and most recently was surprised with a visit from Elliot during her Special Tour. Sharing a picture of the special moment, Lizzo wrote on Nov. 19, “My face after @missymisdemeanorelliott surprised us last night! Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable! My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA! thank you!”