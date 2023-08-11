×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Missy Elliott Recalls Walking to a Gas Station in Inflatable Suit From ‘The Rain’ Video: ‘We Was On a Budget’

"Dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high," the rapper hilariously remembers.

Missy Elliott took a moment to reflect on one of her most iconic videos, “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” this week, revealing that she encountered a bit of a mishap after the inflatable suit she wore in the video was blown up to its large size.

Explore

Explore

Missy Elliott

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Fun fact I had to go to a gas station in Brooklyn NY to get air in this blow up suit & the suit blew up so big I couldn’t fit in the car so I had to walk back to set down the street in this outfit in BROOKLYN,” Elliott wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Rolling Stone ranking the clip at No. 1 on the list of the 150 best hip-hop videos of all time. “Dem ppl was riding pass like she must be high.”

Related

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott & Atlantic Records to Be Honored by National Museum of African American Music

Elliott shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the video set, which showed her — with help from her team — trying to make a quick dash wearing the shiny black ensemble. “High as a kite…I wonder if anybody from Brooklyn saw me that day walking down the street in that hot ass suit. If you look at the music video it had deflated by the time I got back to set so some scenes the suit flat after all that walking.”

The suit proved to be cumbersome to keep inflated — “but sh– we was on a budget so we kept the scenes where the the suit was deflated…that was so hood.”

The video and the inflatable suit were well worth the trouble. Following the track’s release, “The Rain,” along with single “Sock It 2 Me,” peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and put Elliott on the musical map.

Revisit the music video for Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” and see her recollections below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad