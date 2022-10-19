Missy Elliott Makes Triumphant Return to Her High School: ‘Yes I Was the Class Clown’

It’s not just gossip, folks: Missy Elliott hit the halls of her high school alma mater on Monday (Oct. 17) to celebrate having a street in her hometown named after her.

“Manor High! This my school I graduated from & yes I was the class clown always in the hallways cuttin up,” she tweeted on Wednesday (Oct. 19) alongside a video of herself ginning and dancing down the hallway. “All the teachers would say Melissa stop beating on the lockers & rapping get to class & now look I’m back Celebrating! #757 VA P-Town.”

The rapper made her return to Portsmouth, Va. to attend the dedication ceremony for the newly renamed Missy Elliott Boulevard and proudly shared a snap of herself holding the street sign with her name across it.

According to local reporting, the ceremony took place at Manor High’s football stadium and was followed by a parade in honor of the “Work It” MC that led from the athletic field out into town. Other A-list attendees included fellow Virginia natives Pusha T, Trey Songz and Timbaland, as well as Congressman Bobby Scott and Governor Glenn Youngkin. Portsmouth Mayor Shannon E. Glover also presented Elliott with a key to her hometown during the dedication.

Last month, Elliott performed during the RIAA Honors: Pioneers in Hip-Hop event in Washington D.C., where Dr. Dre and DJ Jazzy Jeff also took the stage. She recently reminisced on Twitter about working with Destiny’s Child to write “Confessions” for their 1999 sophomore album The Writing’s On the Wall.

Check out Elliott return to her high school for the naming of Missy Elliott Boulevard below.