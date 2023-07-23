×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fan’s ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt at Vegas Show

"She did it. I didn't," the country star said with a laugh.

Miranda Lambert
Miranda Lambert at Day 2 of the CMA Fest held on June 9, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Monica Murray

Miranda Lambert took a moment to address a fan in the crowd again Saturday night (July 22), but this time it was to give a compliment.

The country star, performing at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at Zappos Theater during her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, spotted something that amused her in the audience.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,'” Lambert announced on stage.

Related

Hayley Williams, Paramore

Paramore Postpones San Francisco Concert Hours Before Showtime 'Due to Sickness'

Explore

Explore

Miranda Lambert

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“She did it. I didn’t,” she said with a laugh.

Last weekend, Lambert paused her Vegas concert during “Tin Man” to call out a group of fans she believed were “worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.” “It’s pissing me off a bit,” Lambert said at the time. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.” One of the audience members whose mid-show selfie-taking irked Lambert later told NBC News she was “appalled” by the singer’s reaction and said, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

Related

Miranda Lambert

Woman Who Miranda Lambert Called Out Over Las Vegas Selfie Says She Was ‘Appalled…

But this weekend, what Lambert saw in the crowd seemed to leave her in good spirits: “That’s bad—,” she commented on the “shoot tequila, not selfies” shirt. She then leaned forward and accepted a mini bottle of what was probably tequila, said cheers and took a swig from the bottle.

See a fan-captured clip of the lighthearted bit below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad