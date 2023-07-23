Miranda Lambert Reacts to Fan’s ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt at Vegas Show

Miranda Lambert took a moment to address a fan in the crowd again Saturday night (July 22), but this time it was to give a compliment.

The country star, performing at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino at Zappos Theater during her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency, spotted something that amused her in the audience.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,'” Lambert announced on stage.

“She did it. I didn’t,” she said with a laugh.

Last weekend, Lambert paused her Vegas concert during “Tin Man” to call out a group of fans she believed were “worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.” “It’s pissing me off a bit,” Lambert said at the time. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all.” One of the audience members whose mid-show selfie-taking irked Lambert later told NBC News she was “appalled” by the singer’s reaction and said, “It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place.”

But this weekend, what Lambert saw in the crowd seemed to leave her in good spirits: “That’s bad—,” she commented on the “shoot tequila, not selfies” shirt. She then leaned forward and accepted a mini bottle of what was probably tequila, said cheers and took a swig from the bottle.

See a fan-captured clip of the lighthearted bit below.