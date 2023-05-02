Miranda Lambert Reveals She’d Love to Collaborate With Beyoncé

Miranda Lambert stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday night and dished on her dream collaboration with Beyoncé.

Host Andy Cohen pressed the country star on both who her favorite past collaborator has been as well as who’s still on her bucket list during a game of “Clubhouse Quickie.” For the former, she chose fellow guest Meghan Trainor — the pair performed “All About That Bass” at the CMA Awards back in 2014 — but at first she had a difficult time naming another artist she’d want to work with.

“Everybody!” she insisted. “Everybody brings something different to the table. It’s always fun and, you know, cool to meet somebody new and get some of their creativity and mix it all up.”

It was at that point that Trainor jumped in to shout, “I want Lewis Capaldi!,” which helped Lambert make a decision: “I want Beyoncé.”

Other things fans learned about the “I’ll Be Loving You” singer during the rapid-fire round of questioning included her first concert (Garth Brooks at Texas Stadium when she was just 10), go-to karaoke song (anything by The Chicks), the reality shows she secretly binges (home renovations on HGTV) and more.

While Lambert’s most recent album, Palomino, came out in April 2022, she just released her very first cookbook titled Y’all Eat Yet? In an exclusive interview with Billboard, the singer said the book of recipes came about “so organically” adding, “I’ve never shared some of my personal happy times, and memories and some hard stuff other than in my music. I’ve been in this industry for 20 years, so I feel like this is maybe a side of me that my fans haven’t gotten to see and dig a little bit deeper.”

Watch Lambert talk about Queen Bey being on her wish list of collaborators below.