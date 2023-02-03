Miranda Kerr Celebrates Katy Perry: ‘When You Love Your Son’s Step Mom’

It’s all love in Perry-Bloom-Kerr-Spiegel blended household. Miranda Kerr just took to TikTok to celebrate her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s fiancée, Katy Perry, a few days after the pop star presented an award to the Victoria’s Secret model at the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala earlier this week.

Kerr posted clips of her embracing Perry on the red carpet for the gala, set to a popular TikTok audio that says, “Me? Obsessed with you? Yes, yes I am.”

“When you love your son’s step mom,” the KORA Organics founder captioned the TikTok.

Kerr shares 12-year-old son Flynn with Bloom, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2013. Four years after their split, she married Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, and the couple have two kids together. Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has been engaged to the “Firework” singer since 2019 and shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with her.

Perry also paid tribute to Kerr following the G’Day USA event, posting videos from the red carpet and awards ceremony on Instagram. “Loved celebrating my fav Aussie Aussie Aussie (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister,” the American Idol judge captioned her Jan. 30 post. “Congrats on the honor, I love our modern family … also thank u for introducing me to celery juice I just thought they were those veg stick things I stir me Bloody Mary’s with.”

On hand to present Kerr with an Excellence in Arts award at the gala, Perry shed some light on the two women’s relationship and family dynamic during her speech. “Some of you might be confused about why I’m introducing Miranda,” she said onstage, according to People. “That doesn’t play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives. And yes, it’s true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle … but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love.”

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family,” Perry added. “It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with.”

