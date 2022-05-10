×
Diana Ross, Phoebe Bridgers & More Featured on the Jack Antonoff-Produced ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Soundtrack

The soundtrack is set to arrive on July 1, the same date as the movie's release.

Minions: The Rise of Gru
Minions: The Rise of Gru Illumination Entertainment/Universal Pictures

The minions are getting ready to take over. On Tuesday (May 10), the film franchise shared the stacked lineup of artists who are set to appear on Minions: The Rise of Gru movie soundtrack.

The news was revealed in a vibrant, ’70s inspired video with instrumental music also fitting of the era. Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, H.E.R., Bleachers, Phoebe Bridgers, Kali Uchis, Thundercat, and Caroline Polachek are all set to be featured on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, in addition to Weyes Blood, Brockhampton and more. Jack Antonoff produced the project.

The Bleachers’ frontman also revealed on social media that the tunes will reflect the decade hinted at in the video. “my favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original i wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by ✨diana ross✨ and ✨tame impala✨ called ‘turn up the sunshine,'” he shared on Instagram, along with the 19-song tracklist. “recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre ….. stories one day :)”

Concluded Antonoff: “i’m very happy about this and have to get back to work now.”

The ’70s covers will include St. Vincent’s take on Lipps Inc.’s “Funkytown,” Bridgers’ interpretation of The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” the Bleachers’ version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” H.E.R.’s cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music,” the Minions themselves tackling Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia,” and more.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which is available to pre-order now, will be released on July 1 — the same date of the movie’s theater-only release. See the soundtrack announcement, Antonoff’s post and the tracklist below.

