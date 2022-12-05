Milo Yiannopoulos Departs Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign in ‘Mutual‘ Decision

Milo Yiannopoulos is no longer onboard Kanye West‘s presidential campaign, the far-right political personality confirmed in a Sunday (Dec. 4) statement to The Daily Beast.

“Ye and I have come to the mutual conclusion that I should step away from his political team,” said Yiannopoulos, who previously worked as an intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. “I will continue to pray for Ye and all his endeavors.”

Billboard has reached out to Yiannopoulos for comment.

The split comes just a couple weeks after after Kanye — who now goes by — confirmed his intent to run for president in 2024 following his failed White House bid in 2020. Yiannopoulos’ involvement in the campaign was also announced at this time, with the rapper introducing him to paparazzi as someone who was “working on the campaign.”

A few days after Ye confirmed that Yiannopoulos was part of his political team, the Yeezy founder was spotted dining in Mar-A-Lago with former President Donald Trump and another far-right commentator, Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has become known for his extreme antisemitic and white nationalist views, making him an unsurprising companion for Ye, who’s been repeatedly making antisemitic comments as of late.

Just last week, Ye praised Hitler and said he loved Nazis. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he told Alex Jones on InfoWars Thursday (Dec. 1). “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

The interview and his continued hate speech sparked outrage on social media. President Joe Biden also spoke out after Jones’ chat with Ye, condemning antisemitism and Holocaust denialism in a strongly worded statement on Twitter. “I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” the president wrote. “And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”