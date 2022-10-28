Millie Bobby Brown Hints at Potential Music Collaboration With Mariah Carey: ‘We Have Sung Together’

According to Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown just gave him the “biggest scoop in the history of The Tonight Show” about her friendship with Mariah Carey.

On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Stranger Things star stopped by the late night show to spill some serious tea, including the fact that she’s recorded music with the Elusive Chanteuse herself. “We connected,” she told a bewildered Fallon of meeting the legend. “We texted today, oh yeah. She called me today. Oh yeah.”

At that point, Fallon couldn’t tell if Brown was simply pulling his leg, but she insisted her relationship with Mimi, as she calls her, is solid. “The reason is because she, you know, grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels. But also, I love the way that she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she’s so wise. And she’s just been an incredible guiding light for me.”

After revealing Carey casually breaks into whistle tone while they eat Chinese food, Brown also let slip that the pair “have sung together…like in her studio sung together,” leading Fallon to just about fall out of his seat in awe.

“What? Wait! Is there something…Could something be in the works?” he exclaimed, to which the 18-year-old actress teased, “Potentially! I mean, she’s always doing something. She is, like, the busiest woman ever. I call her and she’s, like, in the middle of changing the planet.”

Brown has, in fact, already collaborated with Carey in recent weeks by recreating the opening scene of the iconic “Honey” music video to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of Carey’s 1997 album Butterfly.

Watch Brown and Fallon geek out over her friendship with Mariah below.