Millie Bobby Brown‘s Dream Role Is Britney Spears: ‘I Could Tell Her Story in the Right Way’

If there’s a short list of actresses who might play Britney Spears in a biopic someday, Millie Bobby Brown wants on it. In a Monday (Nov. 7) interview on The Drew Barrymore show, the 18-year-old actress confessed that her dream role is none other than the “Toxic” singer.

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I want to play a real person,” she told Barrymore, who’d asked what was on the Enola Holmes star’s career bucket list. “I think for me … Britney, it would be Britney Spears.”

Brown was first launched into superstardom in 2016 when she debuted as fan-favorite character Eleven on Stranger Things, which is easily one of Netflix’s most successful original shows to date. That means she became internationally famous at just 12 years old, an experience she thinks would help inform her potential portrayal of Spears, who herself was just a teenager when debut single “Baby One More Time” blew up.

“I think her story, first of all, resonates with me,” the Emmy nominee told Barrymore, who is, of course, also familiar with the reality of being a child star. “Growing up in the public eye, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was young.”

“I mean, same thing with you, I see the scramble for words,” added Brown. “And I don’t know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way — and hers only.”

If a Britney biopic doesn’t pan out, though, there is another pop star who’d love to be portrayed by the Godzilla actress. Earlier this year, Halsey gave MBB her stamp of approval during an appearance on The Tonight Show after Fallon pointed out how similar the two of them look.

“Millie would be great,” the “Without Me” singer said. “But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie … It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

And while Halsey may not think they’re famous enough to book Brown, the Florence by Mills founder doesn’t seem to agree. Posting a clip of the Fallon interview on her Instagram story, she simply wrote: “Sooooo down.”