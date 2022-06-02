Millie Bobby Brown Dances to Ariana Grande, ‘WAP’ & More as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: Watch

Ever wondered what TikTok would’ve been like in the 1980s? How about if it were used by patients in a creepy experimental mental institution? Look no further, because Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is here to show you.

Dressed in her character’s retro costumes and hospital gowns on the set of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show, the star danced to four trendy TikTok songs — from Ariana Grande to Megan Thee Stallion — in videos posted Thursday (June 2) to her Instagram account.

The first video is perhaps the funniest, with the 18-year-old actress lip-synching to Nicki Minaj’s “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, dressed in her Stranger Things season four, episode two roller-rink outfit. When Minaj raps “I am the standout, you just my stand-in,” the camera cuts to Brown pointing at her own literal onset stand-in — a girl who looks very similar to the actress, dressed in the exact same costume.

“El be tik tokin,” the Enola Homes star wrote in her caption, referencing the nickname of her telekinesis-wielding character Eleven.

The next two videos were taken when Brown was in full Eleven mode, hair shaved and wearing her blood-stained patient gown inside the odious halls of the Hawkins Lab set. In one, she dances along to Ariana Grande’s steamy Positions track “34+35,” staring intensely into the camera with fake blood dripping from her eyes. In the other clip, she does her own version of the viral “WAP” TikTok dance, set to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s equally steamy hit.

Finally, the Florence By Mills beauty founder dances to the Beyoncé remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” in what looks to be her trailer, this time free of blood stains.

Stranger Things season four dropped on Netflix May 27, complete with seven new episodes of the widely beloved horror/sci-fi series that first premiered in 2016. The next volume — containing the final two episodes — will hit the streaming platform in July.

Watch Millie Bobby Brown/Eleven dance to popular songs in her Instagram post below: