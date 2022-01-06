×
millennium parade’s ‘Belle’ theme Set for Global Release in Multiple Languages

The English-language version of "U" will drop Jan. 14 to coincide with the movie's U.S. release.

Belle soundtrack
Courtesy of Billboard Japan

The theme of Mamoru Hosoda’s latest animated feature film Bellemillennium parade × Belle’s “U” — is set for international release in multiple languages.

Belle (original Japanese title: Ryu to Sobakasu no Hime, meaning “The Dragon and the Freckled Princess”) was released in Japanese theaters in July 2021 and became a box-office smash, grossing 6.5 billion yen. The movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on Jan. 14, and the English-language version of “U” will drop on major streaming platforms around the world excluding Japan as part of the BELLE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on the same day. The track will be released in Japan on Feb. 9. 

Belle, the fictional diva who took the virtual world of U by storm in the film, will make her real-world international debut. Fans can check out the English and French “Belle Medley” visuals on YouTube below ahead of the release, and more original music videos featuring Belle singing in other languages including Chinese will be shared in the days ahead.

