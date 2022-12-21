‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve’ Adds Dolly Parton, FLETCHER & Liily as Performers

Miley Cyrus is getting ready for her namesake New Year’s Eve party, and with just 10 days to go until the ball drops, the full lineup of talent for the event was announced Wednesday (Dec. 21).

The new performers include Liily, Fletcher and Dolly Parton, the latter of whom will be co-hosting the event with her goddaughter.

The New Year’s Eve special will also feature special appearances from Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman as well as comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy. Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is set to air Dec. 31 on NBC live from Miami.

During the “Prisoner” singer’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 11, she previously revealed the first three people scheduled to appear on the special. “Sia is coming. She’s one of my favorite artists,” Cyrus told Fallon. “We have Latto,” she continued, adding that “Rae Sremmurd, who are friends of mine,” will be appearing.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have. But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense,” Cyrus explained.

The Hannah Montana star got her Smilers excited on Dec. 19 when she tweeted “NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY,” leading some fans to believe a new album will arrive in 2023, though additional details have yet to be confirmed.