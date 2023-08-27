Fans Choose Miley Cyrus’ ‘Used to Be Young’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Miley Cyrus‘ latest song “Used to Be Young” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 25) on Billboard, choosing the 30-year-old superstar singer’s reflective single as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Used to Be Young” brought in nearly 42% of the vote, beating out new music by Selena Gomez (“Single Soon”), BLACKPINK (“The Girls”), Ariana Grande (Yours Truly 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition), Zach Bryan (Zach Bryan), and others.

The past decade of Cyrus’ life has been filled with highs, lows and criticisms — all for public consumption. Such is the subject of her latest ballad, “Used to Be Young.” The vulnerable track sees the Disney Channel alum reflecting on her headline-worthy past, while allowing herself much needed forgiveness to move on to the next phase of her life.

“You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I had a good run,” she admits, tapping into the pop balladry that she’s utilized her entire career, from “The Climb” to “Wrecking Ball” to “Flowers.”

Cyrus gave some insight into writing the song in an Instagram post revealing the lyrics, writing, “I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment … unfinished yet complete.”

“Used To Be Young” marks the singer’s first piece of new music since the release of her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in March, and arrived alongside its own Backyard Sessions via Disney+.

Trailing behind “Used to Be Young” on the poll is Gomez’s new track “Single Soon,” which brought in 33% of the vote. The Rare Beauty founder shows off her fun and flirty side on the song, as she muses on the many ways to break up with her lover — notes, phone calls and ghosting are all options — so she can be carefree, untethered and most importantly, unbothered.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.