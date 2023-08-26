Miley Cyrus Kicks Off ‘Used to Be Young’ Series With Old Family Videos of Billy Ray: ‘Vocally, My Dad Was Underappreciated’

In Miley Cyrus‘ new video series inspired by her introspective single “Used to Be Young,” the pop star says she’s “looking back on my life and sharing untold stories.”

Cyrus launched the series on Saturday (Aug. 26) with clips on TikTok, where it seems she’ll be posting all the “Used to Be Young” content.

“Sometimes it feels like my life started when Hannah Montana was born,” she wrote in a caption. “But before Hannah there was Miley. My fantasy was to light up the world with laughter, music & iconic moments that last beyond my lifetime. Decades later I continue to fulfill my purpose because of the love provided by my fans. This series ‘Used To Be Young’ is inspired by my new single. Looking back on my life & sharing untold stories from 1992 until now. Let’s start at the beginning…. Forever, Miley.”

In the first of three short videos posted on TikTok Saturday, Cyrus explains, “I am going to start at the beginning of my life in 1992 until now in 2023 and we’re gonna go through the last 30 years,” and jokes, “I got nowhere to be, b—-.”

In a second TikTok clip, she scrolls through a list of the Top 100 Country Songs in 1992, the year she was born and when dad Billy Ray Cyrus had a hit with “Achy Breaky Heart.”

“My dad grew up the opposite of me,” she said. “So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different. Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me. When he feels special or important it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional.”

She added, “I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad, and learning and absorbing, and I think I can see my wheels turning in watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument. I will say that I feel vocally my dad was underappreciated.”

And in a third clip unveiled on Saturday, Miley watches old footage of Billy Ray talking about his daughter, saying that he foresaw her “destiny to bring a lot of hope to the world. She loves to dance, and the more people clap for her, the more she’ll dance.”

“I’m just grateful that that was projected in the universe before I even could fathom what that meant,” Miley said.

These clips were released online following Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) special that premiered this week on ABC and Hulu. Follow her on TikTok to continue to watch the “Used to Be Young” series as she posts more videos.

“Used To Be Young” marks the 30-year-old superstar’s first new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in March.