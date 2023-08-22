Miley Cyrus Unveils Heartfelt ‘Used to Be Young’ Lyrics, Says She Wrote It When She Felt ‘Misunderstood’

Miley Cyrus is adding a reflective layer to her “endless summer vacation.” The star is gearing up to release her new single, “Used to Be Young” on Friday (Aug. 25), and she took to Instagram to reveal the track’s introspective lyrics.

“These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood,” Cyrus wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the handwritten lyrics that features the chorus: “You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’ve had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s ’cause I used to be young.”

The 30-year-old singer continued in the caption, “I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you. The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

“Used To Be Young” marks Cyrus’ first piece of new music since the release of Endless Summer Vacation back in March. The album, her eighth studio effort, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, and also arrived alongside its own Backyard Sessions via Disney+.