Miley Cyrus, TWICE & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This week’s new music Friday is filled with brand new albums from Miley Cyrus and TWICE, a long awaited collaboration between dance powerhouse duo Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, and more.

Cyrus has returned with Endless Summer Vacation, which sees her expanding and diving into elements from her multifaceted sound of past album eras, all while delivering danceable — and infectious — pop hits. Buoyed by lead single “Flowers,” Cyrus’ first Billboard Hot 100 chart topper in nearly a decade, the star gives fans a love letter to Los Angeles and a solid look at what’s ahead for her musically.

Women in Music Breakthrough Artist award winners TWICE are back with 12th mini album Ready to Be. The K-pop stars have supported the release through U.S. television performances, and are embarking on a world tour in April, which will allow ONCEs to hear the pop hits and strong hooks on the new EP. “Set Me Free” and “Blame It On Me” serve as clear standouts from the new set, while the previously released single, “Moonlight Sunrise,” continues to be a fresh, infectious listen.

Past collaborators Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding reunite on “Miracle,” the third from the pair since “I Need Your Love” in 2012 and “Outside” in 2014. The track is a clear showcase of trance sensibilities, with Goulding’s vocals serving as a warm vehicle to accompany the song’s instrumentals.

Lauren Daigle and Fever Ray also return with new material this week. With so much to choose from, we want to know: Which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.