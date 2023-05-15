Miley Cyrus Announces ‘Jaded’ Music Video With a Topless Teaser: Watch

Miley Cyrus is getting vulnerable in her next music video, which arrives in less than 24 hours. The 30-year-old singer has announced that Endless Summer Vacation standout “Jaded” will be the next song to get an official visual via a dreamy teaser video posted to her social media accounts Monday (May 15).

In the teaser, a hazy vignette covers shots of Cyrus’ tattooed hands before panning up to reveal her face. Wearing nothing but a pair of dark blue jeans, the pop star folds her arms over her bare chest while lying upside down on white bed sheets, smiling ever so slightly at the camera.

“JADED,” reads text in the video, in between shots of Cyrus. “TOMORROW.”

On Twitter, she confirmed that the project will drop on her YouTube channel at noon ET on Tuesday (May 16). After it arrives, “Jaded” will become the third single — or at least, the third song to get the music video treatment — off her March-released eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation. Previous singles include eight-week Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Flowers” and its followup, “River,” both of which have corresponding music videos.

The “Party In the U.S.A.” singer first teased the video a couple days prior to the announcement, sharing photos that are now clearly from the “Jaded” shoot on Instagram. “You’re lonely now & I hate it,” she wrote in the caption, using lyrics from the song’s chorus.

Earlier this month, Cyrus celebrated the triumph of “Flowers” becoming the fastest song to ever reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. “Thanks a billion,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love you.”

Watch Miley’s “Jaded” video teaser above.