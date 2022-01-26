Miley Cyrus to Perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Miley Cyrus is set to perform at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards Viewing Party on April 3. Since its launch in 2018, the event has raised more than $7.6 million for Janie’s Fund, which Tyler created in partnership with Youth Villages to help girls and young women who have suffered from abuse and neglect.

The viewing party will be held at the Hollywood Palladium, which was the site of the first live Grammy telecast in 1971.

“The support that this Grammy Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” Tyler said in a statement. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission. Together, we will celebrate our fellow music artists’ accolades, and also honor the courageous young women our organization is helping with After Care. It’s going to be an incredible night.”

Because of the Grammy Awards’ COVID-related postponement from Jan. 31 to April 3, the event fittingly aligns with National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The event, presented by Live Nation, will feature a red carpet, cocktail hour, private dinner, 64th Grammy Awards Viewing Party telecast, live auction, and after-party including a performance by Cyrus.

Janie’s Fund is named after Aerosmith’s hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which tells the story of a young girl who was abused by her father. The song, which Tyler co-wrote with bandmate Tom Hamilton, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 1990, and won a 1990 Grammy for best rock performance by a duo or group with vocal.

Event chairs include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Caitlyn Jenner, Hilary Roberts, Jason Wahler, Jim Carrey, John Paul & Eloise DeJoria, John Stamos, Kayte and Kelsey Grammer, Melissa Joan Hart, Michael Rapino, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson, Sharon Stone, Shep Gordon, and Terry and Rebecca Crews.

Honorary event chairs include Andrea Bocelli, Bill Maher, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, Lionel Richie, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana.

Cyrus is an album of the year nominee as a featured artist on Lil Nas X’s Montero. It’s only her second Grammy nomination. She was nominated for best pop vocal album for Bangerz seven years ago.

Aerosmith are four-time Grammy winners. In addition, they were the MusiCares’ Person of the Year in 2020 – just weeks before the pandemic hit. Aerosmith was only the second group to receive that honor, following Fleetwood Mac.

Contributions to Janie’s Fund support LifeSet – a program created by Youth Villages that supports girls and young women, ages 17-22, who have experienced abuse and neglect. They typically age out of care at the age at 18.

Youth Villages, founded in 1986, is a national leader in children’s mental and behavioral health. The organization’s 3,400 employees help more than 32,000 children annually in 23 states across the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Learn more at www.youthvillages.org.

For more information about Janie’s Fund, visit JaniesFund.org.

For ticket, table and sponsorship information, contact AAB Productions at 212-219-0297 or Janiesfund@aabproductions.com.