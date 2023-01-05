Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From New Song ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is starting off the year with a message of self-love and empowerment with her forthcoming single “Flowers,” and come Jan. 13 — which also happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday — her devoted Smilers can hear it. But in the meantime, Cyrus shared a series of lyrics from the track via Twitter on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

“I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” the Disney Channel alumn tweeted, along with a grainy close up portrait of her in angular black sunglasses and old red lipstick. In a follow up tweet, Cyrus divulged more of the track’s lyrics in a simple black square, white text format: “I can buy myself flowers/ I can hold my own hand/ I can take myself dancing/ I can love me better than you can.”

By Thursday (Jan. 5), the 30-year-old pop star shared that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, is coming March 10. Cyrus also shared the LP’s cover art, which features her suspended from trapeze bar and wearing a black unitard, sunglasses and heels against a blue backdrop.

According to a press release, the album — which serves at the follow up to Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts — was recorded in Los Angeles with producers Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. Sonically, the “Midnight Sky” singer describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that showcases the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being.

The two-time Grammy nominee previously teased “Flowers” with one line from the song — “I can love me better than you can” — in a video clip shared on New Year’s Eve.

See Cyrus’ lyrics teasers for “Flowers” below.