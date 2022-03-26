Miley Cyrus Says She’ll Dedicate Next Show to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins: ‘Love Forever’

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story Friday night (March 25) to share a touching tribute to friend and legendary Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose death was announced just a few hours prior. She shared a smiling photo of Hawkins with the caption: “This is how I’ll always remember you… My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.”

In a second Instagram Story, Cyrus shared a link to the song “Brass in Pocket” by The Pretenders, saying the song marks her “favorite memory with Taylor,” adding, “Playing it on repeat imagining us laughing… love forever.”

The late drummer died suddenly on Friday in Bogotá, Colombia, just hours before the Foo Fighters were set to play Festival Estéreo Picnic. He was 50.

The shocking news was announced Friday night in a statement on the band’s social media accounts. No cause of death was immediately disclosed. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

A longtime fan of the Foo Fighters, Cyrus recently worked with Hawkins to lay down the drums for her Billy Idol collaboration “Night Crawling” from her 2021 rock crossover record Plastic Hearts. Cyrus and the Foo Fighters were also both headliners at the recent Lollapalooza Chile festival, playing on March 19 and 18, respectively.