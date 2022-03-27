Miley Cyrus Tearfully Dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil

Miley Cyrus perform during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

Miley Cyrus‘ tribute to her late friend Taylor Hawkins on the Lollapalooza Brazil stage was full of emotion.

Holding back tears, Cyrus recalled to the crowd how Hawkins had been her first call upon landing earlier in the week, when the plane she was on was struck by lightning. She had plans to spend time on the festival circuit with the Foo Fighters drummer, whose death was announced Friday night (March 25).

“We had to make this emergency landing, and the first person I called it Taylor because he was already at the festival. That would’ve been the time that I would’ve gotten to see my friend, and I didn’t, so it makes me really sad,” Cyrus said, her eyes watering.

“I would’ve done anything to hang out with him one more time,” she said, wiping her eyes.

Cyrus continued, “But I know any time that I get on stage and any time I get to play with my band … Which, if anything ever f—ing happened to any one of them it would f—ing kill me, so I couldn’t imagine how to the Foo Fighters feel today … But this song is called ‘Angels Like You,’ and I want to dedicate it to Taylor.”

Seated in front of a beautiful, smiling photo of Hawkins, Cyrus performed “Angels Like You,” a rock ballad from her Plastic Hearts album.

Upon learning of Hawkins’ shocking death just hours before Foo Fighters were supposed to play Bogotá, Colombia’s Festival Estéreo Picnic, Cyrus had told fans on social media that she was going to perform in his honor at her next show, which came the following night on the Lollapalooza stage in São Paulo.

She said her friend was “the most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you.”

Watch her tribute to Taylor Hawkins below.