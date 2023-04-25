Miley Cyrus Celebrates SZA Reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100: ‘Love You!’

Miley Cyrus had nothing but love for SZA on Tuesday (April 25) after the R&B star hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Kill Bill.”

The pop singer responded to a tweet from a chart-centric Twitter account announcing SZA’s new chart victory, writing, “Congrats to Sza for going #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100…Love you!”

Cyrus knows a bit about SZA’s long and winding 19-week path to the top of Billboard’s all-genre chart, considering her own global smash “Flowers” spent eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 earlier this year, even blocking SZA’s murderous revenge anthem for multiple weeks on its journey to the summit. (On the chart dated April 29, Miley’s empowering anthem sits at No. 3 behind last week’s No. 1 — Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” — and just ahead of new entry “Princess Diana” by Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj at No. 4.)

SZA achieving her first No. 1 comes directly on the heels of releasing her latest version of “Kill Bill” featuring close pal and frequent collaborator Doja Cat. On the remix, the “Get Into It (Yuh)” rapper kicks off the back and forth with a guest verse equal parts funny and sinister, rapping, “I’m in a funk, so I bought a bouquet of roses/ And cut ’em up on your doorstep, your new neighborhood is gorgeous” before detailing a break-in gone woefully wrong.

Meanwhile, Cyrus debuted a new look earlier this week by going back to her brunette roots on the red carpet for The Daily Front Row’s Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She also showed off the transformation with a social media post captioned with lyrics from “Jaded” off her latest album Endless Summer Vacation.

Read Cyrus’ congratulatory tweet to SZA for hitting No. 1 below.