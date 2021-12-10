Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Romance in a Cover Song on ‘Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their joint New Year’s Eve special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Thursday (Dec. 10). In between tons of jokes with the talk-show host, Cyrus and Davidson chatted about the matching tattoos they once got together after becoming friends on Saturday Night Live, and Cyrus poked fun at Davidson’s reported romance with Kim Kardashian.

The singer referenced the comedian’s budding relationship with Kardashian when she performed a cover of Gladys Knight & the Pips’ “It Should Have Been Me.”

“I said it should have been me/ Oh, oh it should have been me/ Ah I jumped right out of my skin and said/ It should have been me/ Pete Davidson, how are you gonna do this to me?/ Oh, it should have been me/ In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a– restaurant/ I’m going to watch a movie in Staten Island,” she sang passionately as she sat on Fallon’s desk and rested a foot on Davidson. “Baby how could this to me on Miley’s New Year’s Eve/ Oh, it should have been me/ You wondered why your name wasn’t on the marquee.”

Davidson and the reality TV personality had been spotted in the late-night star’s native Staten Island in early November, and holding hands during a trip to Knott’s Berry Farm on Halloween.

Earlier in the show, the two explained the origins of their matching ink, which reads “we babies,” Davidson said. “We did this SNL sketch where we’re babies that were rapping — trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table.”

“At the end, our excuse of it all … Larry [David] said, ‘What is going on?’ and we said, ‘We babies,'” Cyrus chimed in of their 2018 sketch. “And for some reason we looked at each other and was like, ‘That’s a great tattoo.'” Davidson added that as soon as he and Cyrus had the tattoo idea, he had his tattoo artist come to SNL.

Davidson didn’t keep his ink for long, though. “I burned mine off and you still have yours,” he told Cyrus, who revealed she saw him getting their matching tattoo removed in a Smartwater commercial. She still has the tattoo on her ankle despite Davidson’s removal.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will take place live in Miami on the night of Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. The program will be available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Cyrus and Davidson on Fallon below.