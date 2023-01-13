Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Sam Smith & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!

New music is blooming this week, and among the artists with offerings are Miley Cyrus, who is growing some self-love, and Shakira, who is taking jabs at an ex.

After two weeks of teasing, the former Disney Channel darling presented fans with “Flowers,” a midtempo disco-inspired tracked that sees Cyrus not so much reinventing herself, but falling into a natural progression of her multifaceted sound throughout the years. The song, which preaches of self-fulfillment after a breakup, serves as the first look at upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, which is scheduled to arrive on March 10.

Shakira also returned with new music, hopping on volume 53 of Bizarrap’s Music Sessions, and using the opportunity to aim several shots at ex-partner soccer star Gerard Piqué. While the track features several scathing one liners — “This is for you to be mortified, to chew and swallow, swallow and chew,” she declares — Shakira shows that she continues to evolve with the times, and that her pen is mightier than the sword.

Following the hype of “Unholy,” Sam Smith delivered “Gimme,” another sultry track that sees them further embracing their sexuality and laying their desires on the line. Koffee and Jessie Reyez provide assists on the track, injecting it with a laid-back, dancehall-infused vibe.

Moneybagg Yo x Glorilla, PartyNextDoor and Margot Price round out this new music Friday. Of all the new music released this week, what are you putting on repeat? Vote in our poll below.