Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

It might be the last new music Friday of August, but the summer hits keep on coming, thanks to new releases from Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK and more.

The past decade of Cyrus’ life has been filled with highs, lows and criticisms — all for public consumption. Such is the subject of her latest ballad, “Used to Be Young,” notably released on the 10th anniversary of her “Blurred Lines” performance at the 2013 VMAs. The vulnerable track sees the Disney Channel alum reflecting on her headline-worthy past, while allowing herself much needed forgiveness to move on to the next phase of her life.

Gomez, meanwhile, gave fans a chill track for the end of the summer that acts as equal parts kiss-off for the season and to any seasonal romantic interests. The Rare Beauty founder shows off her fun and flirty side on “Single Soon,” as she muses on the many ways to break up with her lover — notes, phone calls and ghosting are all options — so she can be carefree, untethered and most importantly, unbothered.

BLACKPINK also returned with a new track with the released of “The Girls.” The energetic song — which marks the group’s first offering since the 2022 release of their Billboard 200 crowning album, Born Pink — features high-octane synths, booming bass and members Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie flexing about their social status, musical prowess and more.

Zach Bryan, Burna Boy and more also returned with new tunes this week.

Which new music release this week is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.